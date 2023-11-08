MONTREAL
    • Quebec nurses to strike again in 2 weeks

    Quebec's nurses have announced two more strike days, on Nov. 23 and 24.

    This comes as they begin their first two days of strikes this Wednesday.

    The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists in Quebec.

    FIQ President Julie Bouchard confirmed the next round of strike days while visiting members on the picket line at a Quebec City health care facility.

    She says the FIQ negotiating committee plans to be back at the bargaining table on Thursday to try to move things forward.

    The group's collective agreements expired on March 31.

    In addition to wages, the FIQ is demanding a law on safe nurse-to-patient ratios, as well as greater job stability.

    The union complains that the government is trying to shuttle nurses between care units and shifts as needed.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2023. 

