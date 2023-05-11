Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession.

It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.

The OIIQ reacted on Thursday to harsh criticisms of the exam, which Quebec students had to pass to be accepted into the nursing profession.

The media was invited to a press conference at the Maison des infirmières in Montreal, where the president of the OIIQ, Luc Mathieu, spoke.

In the second progress report stemming from the investigation by a commissioner, unveiled on Tuesday, André Gariépy alleged that the OIIQ artificially failed up to 500 nursing candidates during the fall 2022 examination.

The results of that examination session were catastrophic, with barely 45.4 per cent of candidates obtaining a passing grade, triggering Gariépy's investigation.

Following the announcement of the results, the OIIQ blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that the students had not received adequate training.

However, the Commissioner's investigation calls into question the reliability and validity of the exam. In fact, the report noted that the college had been well aware of the flaws in its methodology since 2018.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 11, 2023.