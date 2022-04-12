Quebec nurse wants government to put health care workers on list for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
As Quebec settles into its sixth COVID-19 wave, one nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Montreal's West Island says he doesn't understand why health care workers aren't on the list to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.
"When I work in the triage in the emergency room, I see about one patient an hour that has COVID-19, or who has a fever and a cough," Nathan Friedland tells CTV News. "I'm exposed to COVID-19 patients every day, especially in a wave. Yet, I cannot get this fourth dose and my wife can and she's not even a health care worker. How does this make any sense?"
The 51-year-old points out oftentimes, the people he sees in the ER often forget vital pieces of information like, 'I travelled recently' or, 'I had a fever,' or, 'I had a cough' and this can put nurses at risk.
"I have to assume that every patient that comes in and I see has it [COVID-19] until proven otherwise, so it's very frustrating," he said. "To have to push to get a vaccine when you're a health care worker again and again and again is very frustrating."
He says, ironically, his wife is scheduled to receive her second booster this Thursday simply because she's over the age of 60.
"The government didn't learn anything [over the last two years]," he argues. "They think they did such a fantastic job with their vaccine rollout. I don't see it. I really don't see it at all."
Quebec's Health Ministry points to recommendations made by the Quebec immunization committee (CIQ) when it states health care workers do not fall under any category that requires a second booster.
"The primary goal of vaccination against COVID-19 is to protect the most vulnerable people and prevent serious illness and death," the Quebec Health Ministry explains. "Protection after a first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine is high and long-lasting. However, a second booster is immunogenic, increases protection and appears safe for vulnerable individuals."
The fourth dose of vaccine is currently recommended for:
- People living in CHSLDs and RPAs;
- People living with elderly or vulnerable people;
- People aged 80 and over;
- Immunocompromised or people on dialysis that are 12 years or older;
- Highly vulnerable people living in remote and isolated communities.
It is also currently being offered to people aged 60 and up.
"The CIQ considers that there is little benefit at present in offering a second booster dose to people not covered by this recommendation," notes the Health Ministry. "Despite this, these individuals could receive it, with informed consent, if they wish to, at least three months after their first booster dose."
There are currently just over 12,000 health care workers off work due to various situations related to COVID-19.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | At least 5 people shot at New York subway station
At least five people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.
NEW | One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they slipped off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Pressure builds as Shanghai, a city of 25 million, remains locked inside
The massive city of 25 million people is at the centre of China's efforts to stamp out the country's largest ever COVID-19 outbreak. No one is allowed to leave their residential compounds, even to buy food, meaning residents rely on the government or private delivery drivers stretched thin by the massive demand.
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
Russian activist who said he had been poisoned is detained
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who was twice sickened in incidents he suspected were poisonings, has been detained in Moscow by police, another prominent opposition figure said Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
-
Police to announce arrests in two recent homicides, including shooting of international student
Police say that they have made arrests in two recent homicides, including the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old student from India outside a downtown Toronto subway station last week.
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they slipped off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Halifax: police
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Halifax Monday night. Halifax Regional Police responded to the stabbing on Barrington Street, near Scotia Square, before 9 p.m.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
London
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins MPP recovering from weekend heart attack
Gilles Bisson, a long-time Timmins MPP suffered a heart attack over the weekend.
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Ford blocks debate on proposed northern rebate: NDP
As residents of northern Ontario continue to endure the highest gas prices in the province, NDP MPPs from the region proposed a one-time $200 rebate in addition to the temporary reduction of gas taxes.
Calgary
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Missing senior with dementia, last seen in Ogden, located
The Calgary Police Service confirms an 86-year-old man who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found and is safe.
Kitchener
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Nearly all fires started so far this year were human-caused
More than two dozen wildfires have already been recorded in B.C. this month and nearly all of them are classified as human-caused, provincial data shows.
-
Volunteer divers recover body of man missing since 2019 on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
With the help of two volunteer search and recovery divers, the body of a man who went missing while canoeing on the Sunshine Coast three years ago has finally been found – bringing closure to his grieving family.
-
5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: April chill lingers all week
Sunny breaks and sub-zero temperatures with a bit of a breeze in Edmonton today. Wind shouldn't be AS strong as the past few days.
-
Second-place squads face off when Oilers meet Wild
Heading into Tuesday night's road clash with the Minnesota Wild at St. Paul, Minn., the Oilers (42-25-6, 90 points) sit second in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the Calgary Flames in the chase for top spot.
Windsor
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
-
Warm and sunny forecast for Windsor-Essex
After a rainy month so far, Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some sunshine and warmth on Tuesday.
-
Ontario Liberals announce platform promises aimed at women, including pay transparency
The Ontario Liberals are announcing that they would establish $10-a-day before and after school care, provide a parental leave top up and bring back pay transparency legislation in a slate of election platform items aimed at women.
Regina
-
'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkade
The province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Police recruitment program grows diversity among officers
A police academy is growing diversity and connecting Indigenous recruits to police services and public safety agencies in Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 5 people shot at New York subway station
At least five people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich
A high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Saskatoon ER doc says city's hospitals 'above 100% capacity'
A Saskatoon emergency physician says hospitals are under intense strain.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash
A 30-year-old Warman woman is dead after a crash involving an erratically driving SUV, according to police.