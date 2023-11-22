MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec notaries can no longer accept digital signatures

    Quebec notaries will no longer be authorized to receive digital signatures, the Justice Ministry has decided.

    Procedures had changed during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to sign documents from home once all the security checks had been made.

    However, the Quebec government rolled back its decree last month, forcing everyone to start signing papers in person again -- much to the annoyance of notaries and clients alike.

    The official reason given by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette's office is that safety and regulatory issues could be at stake.

    WATCH the full report above.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News