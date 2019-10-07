

MONTREAL - The employees of the six dailies of the Groupe Capitales Medias (GCM) are launching a coordinated campaign to launch solidarity co-ops for each of the newspapers.

Le Quotidien newspaper's representative, Louis Tremblay, is asking the respective communities to sign letters of commitment with voluntary contributions to start of the newspaper cooperative. The goal is to file a consistent takeover bid supported by a viable business plan over five years.

Tremblay is the interim spokesperson for the committee responsible for developing the project. The committee represents all employees, whether they are unionized or not, and is composed of six other representatives from the executives of Groupe Capitales Médias as well as newspapers Le Soleil, Le Nouvelliste, Le Droit, La Tribune, Le Progres et La Voix de l’Est.

The campaign 'Je coopère pour mon journal' will launch this week.

Interested parties have until Oct. 25 to join the campaign.

Two weeks ago, the trustee PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) announced that those interested in Groupe Capitales Medias (GCM) will have to put some of their cards on the table to acquire some or all of the press groups to save them from creditors. In particular, each potential purchaser must indicate the number of jobs likely to be maintained and the planned treatment of union accreditations.

The trustee is expected to submit the best offer to the Superior Court of Quebec no later than Nov. 6.

In August, Groupe Capitales Medias received $5 million in emergency assistance from the Quebec government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.