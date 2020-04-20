MONTREAL -- The National Assembly in Quebec City and Montreal's city hall both lowered their flags to half-mast in honour of the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history that took place in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault opened his daily COVID-19 briefing in Quebec City Monday by expressing his sympathies and that of Quebecers to all Nova Scotians, particularly the family and friends of those who died in the rampage.

"I wish to offer my sympathies in the name of all Quebecers to our friends from Nova Scotia, who have experienced a horrible tragedy over the weekend," Legault said. "Our thoughts are with you.'

In Montreal, the monthly city council meeting Monday - being held virtually due to COVID-19 social distancing measures - began with a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the "incredibly violent killing."

"Montreal is with you," Montreal Mayor Plante said to Nova Scotians.

RCMP officials said Monday that "in excess of 19 people" were killed Sunday by the suspected gunman, who was also killed.