QUEBEC CITY -- The Legault government must act to reduce the impact of rising inflation on the poorest, argues opposition party Quebec Solidaire.

The left-leaning party is asking Finance Minister Eric Girard to double the solidarity tax credit temporarily in his economic update Thursday.

"As we can see, there are people right now who have to make very difficult choices between buying groceries for a week or buying winter boots for their youngest child," said QS economic and finance critic Ruba Ghazal. "It's a very difficult situation for many people because Quebec is experiencing the highest inflation in the last 30 years."

Ghazal is proposing to double the solidarity tax credit for a period of six months to help the poorest people cope with the inflationary shock. The proposal is intended to be a temporary measure for a period of six months and would cost $900 million.

Inflation reached an annual rate of 5.3% in October in Quebec, according to Statistics Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The MNA for Mercier is not concerned that increased government spending will add to inflation. Quebec Solidaire wants to simply mitigate its effects.

She notes that there are other factors that contribute to inflation, such as the disruption of the international supply chain.

"It would be a mistake for the government to cut back on public spending to control inflation," she said. "This is not the time to skimp and say, 'We're going to control inflation by giving people less money.' That's not the way to do it."

Ahead of his economic update this week, the minister had metioned at the end of October "targeted" measures for those "who do not benefit from an increase in income to cope with increases in the cost of living."

The update is also expected to focus on the labour shortage, which the business community is waiting for the government to take action on.

HYDRO COSTS

Ghazal also attacked the government's "stupid" decision to let Hydro-Quebec rates keep up with inflation.

The Crown corporation will increase its electricity rates by 2.6 per cent starting April 1. The increase is higher than last year's 1.3 per cent increase because it takes into account the rise in inflation.

"We see what will happen in April: people will see their bills go up a lot," she said. "There are people who will not be able to pay it. We're the ones in our offices who are going to get the call from those people, so we need to freeze and allow the energy board to see what the right increase is."

In response to Hydro-Québec's 2022 rate announcement, Energy Minister Jonatan Julien said he would not interfere with the decision. He said the announcement had the merit of offering predictability to Quebecers.