Quebec announced Thursday that it's speeding up the booster-shot timeline for the rest of the population, meaning adults under 50.

In a new calendar posted by the provincial health ministry, each age group will be eligible at least a couple of days earlier than previously scheduled.

The changes start Friday, when those aged 45 to 50 will be eligible to book their third shots, three days before their previously announced date of Jan. 10.

As of today, Jan. 6, everyone 50 and up is eligible to book a booster, but that date was already scheduled in the previous timeline.

Everyone over 18 will be eligible as of Jan. 17, three days earlier than planned.

The full schedule can be found below:

��Les dates d’ouverture de prise de rendez-vous pour la dose de rappel pour chaque groupe d’âge ont été devancées!



Voici la nouvelle séquence prévue �� pic.twitter.com/KTcIJR1WAg — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) January 6, 2022

The government didn't say what prompted the change.

People under 18 are not yet permitted to get boosters in Canada as Health Canada is still studying the idea. In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer boosters for those over 16 in early December, and this week it dropped the age limit to 12.