Quebec moves ahead with three-year moratorium on evictions

Quebec City -

As the housing crisis persists, the Quebec government passed a bill that will impose a three-year moratorium on evictions and protect more seniors.

Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau's new law improves protection against eviction for seniors who have been living in their dwelling for at least 10 years.

It lowers the age of eviction protection from 70 to 65, and increases the income limit for eligibility by 25 per cent.

During the study of the bill, Québec solidaire (QS) and the Parti québécois (PQ) tried to have the protection for seniors extended even further, but the minister refused, saying that a balance had to be maintained.

She says as vacancy rates are currently very low, the new law will also prohibit evictions for the purpose of "subdividing the dwelling, substantially enlarging it or changing its use."

The moratorium could end sooner if the vacancy rate in all of Quebec's urban centres with a population of at least 10,000 reaches three per cent.

The bill was recently amended to allow the moratorium to continue in certain regions of Quebec, even if the overall vacancy rate reaches three per cent.

Duranceau's new law represents a major change of direction for the government.

During the study of another housing bill, Bill 31, a few months ago, opposition parties say she was not receptive of their proposals.

The minister rejected amendments from QS and the PQ aimed at protecting more seniors from eviction.

At the time, she said that her bill already contained several measures to protect everyone, regardless of age.

Since then, Duranceau says she has "evolved" on the issue.

Bill 31 provoked a great deal of resistance, notably because it restricted the use of lease transfers.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2024.