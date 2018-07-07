

The Canadian Press





A Quebec mountain climber fell to his death on Saturday while leading an international expedition on Pakistan’s K2, according to a representative of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

Serge Dessureault was part of the nine-member K2 Broad Peak team at the time of his fall on the 8,611-metre mountain, said club secretary Karrar Haidri.

A message on the team’s Facebook page indicated the 53-year-old fell near Camp 2, which sits at 6,700 metres, at 12:25 p.m. local time.

The details of what led to his fall were not immediately available.

Two other Quebecers, Maurice Beausejour and Nathalie Fortin, were also taking part in the expedition.

K2 is considered a difficult climb and is known for harsh weather conditions.

Haidri said Dessureault’s body was transported to base camp and will be taken to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.