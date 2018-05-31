

The Canadian Press





A motorist from Quebec died after a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Robinsonville, northern New Brunswick.

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed, but the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reports that he is a 50-year-old man from Nouvelle, in southern Gaspésie.

The RCMP said that the collision occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Highway 17 between a car pulling a trailer and a haul truck.

The car, traveling south, crossed the center line and hit the northbound transport truck.

The driver of the car, who was alone in the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the impact.

The person driving the transport truck and three other people sitting in the truck were slightly injured.