

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The mother of a nine-year-old Quebec girl who was reportedly mauled by a pit bull-type dog says she is furious the animal has since been given back to its owner.

Sylvette Robichaud says her daughter, Jade Champagne, was visiting her grandparents in Edmundston, N.B., when the attack occurred July 8.

Robichaud says Jade suffered lacerations to the face and one of her arms.

The girl required stitches and an operation on her lips and is paralyzed on one side of her face.

Robichaud tells The Canadian Press the dog has since attacked another child in the family and belongs to her nephew.

She is considering legal action against her own mother as well as the New Brunswick branch of the SPCA.

"She (Jade) is having some difficulty in eating," Robichaud said.

"I have a five-year-old grandson. He's small. If (the dog) had grabbed hold of him, I'm not sure he'd still be alive."

The New Brunswick chapter of the SPCA was not immediately available for comment.