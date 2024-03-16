Quebec moguls master Mikaël Kingsbury wins 90th World Cup

Quebec's Mikaël Kingsbury ended his season with his 90th World Cup freestyle victory on Saturday, beating Japan's Takuya Shimakawa in the moguls event.

Kingsbury claimed the sport's Crystal Globe by winning six of the season's eight events. His 700 points put him comfortably ahead of Japan's Ikuma Horishima.

The Olympic champion was also crowned overall champion, while Horishima beat him to the individual moguls title.

Quebecer Elliot Vaillancourt saw his career come to an end in the round of 16 in Italy, and took 15th place in the season rankings. Julien Viel finished ninth after eight events.



