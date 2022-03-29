Quebec MNAs vote to affirm right to breastfeed in public

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario is raising speed limits, but are higher speed limits safer?

Ontario announced on Tuesday that the province would be permanently setting speed limits on some divided highways at 110km/h, following similar moves made by other provinces. Advocates of higher speed limits say having a highway speed limit that is too low could make the roads more dangerous.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon