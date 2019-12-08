QUEBEC CITY -- Elected officials sat until late at the National Assembly in Quebec City Saturday evening because the CAQ government chose to impose the gag order and force the expeditious passage of Bill 34, which freezes electricity rates in 2020 and then pushes them up with inflation.

The bill exempts Hydro-Québec from an annual review by the Régie de l'énergie.

The bill was passed shortly after midnight, 60 votes to 39.

All the opposition parties in Quebec denounced it. It was the third gag order to pass a bill in six months for the government of François Legault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.

This is a developing story that will be updated.