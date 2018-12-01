Featured Video
Quebec MNAs join Franco-Ontarians in protest against cuts
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 5:05PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 2, 2018 7:58AM EST
A group of Quebec MNAs were among the thousands of people that took to the streets in Ottawa on Saturday, protesting against Ontario premier Doug Ford’s decision to cut several French language services.
Eight Liberal MNAs, including the former minister for English-speaking Quebecers Kathleen Weil, were on site.
“It just doesn’t make sense to treat Francophones like any other minority community,” she said.
“It’s one of our official language communities. There are so many Canadians that have their children on waiting lists to get into French immersion.”
Ford eliminated the position of French Language Services Commissioner and repealed funding for a francophone university that would have been in the Toronto area.
As pressure mounted from the federal government and Francophone community the premier backtracked a bit, announcing that the commissioner's role would continue but under the ombudsman's office.
Plans for the university, however, were not reinstated.
Amanda Simard, the lone francophone MPP in the PC caucus, quit the party on Nov. 29 following the cuts.
Latest Montreal News
- 60 cars hit by vandals in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- Skilled immigrant doesn't want welfare but Quebec system makes it attractive
- SAAQ launches new anti-pot smoking and driving campaign
- Trump says he'll be 'formally terminating NAFTA'
- Postal workers demonstrate against back-to-work legislation outside Trudeau's office