In a letter sent to Quebec’s public security minister, a Quebec Solidaire MNA is urging Genevieve Guilbault to take action to ensure officers in the province stop displaying ‘thin blue line’ patches on their uniforms.

The patch features a black Canadian flag with a blue line running through it.

Laurier Dorion MNA Andres Fontecilla wrote in the letter dated, Feb. 14, that the patch is problematic, “since the symbolism evoked by it is rightly or wrongly associated with extreme right-wing movements in various countries, particularly since the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.”

Fonticillo said he has received several complaints that the patch was visible on some SPVM uniforms, during demonstrations at Parc Jarry on Feb. 12.

People had gathered that day to protest for and against the trucker convoy in Ottawa.



The MNA added the patch negates the message of neutrality a police uniform is meant to communicate and doesn’t help to improve "the already strained relationship of trust between the police force and racialized communities."

The Thin Blue Line Canada's website explains the patch is meant to "commemorate fallen law enforcement officers and to show support for law enforcement in general."

However, Fontecilla, who is also the public security critic for the second opposition, suggests that the presence of the extraneous patch appears to contradict existing police directives concerning uniforms, and he is asking Guilbault to reinforce the existing rules.

Bill 133, a Quebec law passed in 2017, prohibits police officers from modifying their uniforms.

It was passed after officers wore camouflage pants, jeans and other non-authorized items while protesting reforms to their pension plans.

CTV News has also asked Guilbault to respond to the display of the ‘thin blue line’ patch on some SPVM uniforms but has not yet received a reply.



This is a developing story and will be updated.