Quebec MNA breaks down in tears after CAQ rejects motion calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Quebec City -

Québec solidaire (QS) MNA Haroun Bouazzi broke down in tears on Thursday after being outraged by the CAQ government's refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A motion had been tabled by the QS the day before and supported by the other parties, except for the CAQ, which refused to debate it.

"We have to be careful not to send a message that would deny Israel the right to defend itself against a terrorist group. It's a serious matter, what Hamas has done to children, among others," said François Legault on his way to question period.

In a message on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, Bouazzi had accused the CAQ of aligning itself with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu.

Called upon to explain his position in a press scrum, namely whether he was associating the CAQ with the right-wing Israeli government, the MNA would not clarify his message and instead spoke of the deaths of Palestinian children, then began sobbing and hurriedly left the press briefing room.

"This government is telling us it's not capable of calling a simple ceasefire, it's a disgrace, that's what I'm telling you, there's nothing else to say. These are human beings, it's not possible," he said just before leaving the room.

"It's a sincere emotion, a deep indignation, I saw a great love of Quebec" from Bouazzi, his colleague, QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said afterwards.

"Legault didn't measure up," he added. "I don't understand the CAQ's position."

The wording of the rejected motion read, "That the National Assembly call for an immediate ceasefire by all parties in the conflict in Israel and Palestine; that it again call for respect of international law by all parties."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2023.