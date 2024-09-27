Quebec MNA accuses SAQ of being backed by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups'

Québec solidaire (QS) accused Quebec's liquor control board of being supported by "racist, far-right pro-genocide groups."

Haroun Bouazzi, the QS MNA for Maurice-Richard, launched the attacks on X, formerly Twitter.

Bouazzi has tabled numerous petitions in the National Assembly calling for an end to the sale of Israeli wines produced in occupied territory at the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ).

This week, following the parliamentary committee's study of the petitions, Bouazzi held a press scrum where he relayed, again on his X account, and which generated offensive comments.

"The SAQ, I invite you to see in the comments how much the racist and pro-genocide fachosphere supports you, our state-owned company deserves better," he wrote.

"I can't believe you're an MNA in Quebec," read some of the reactions.

"Your salary comes from my taxes. You act like an MNA from Gaza, it's deplorable, you're a disgrace as an MNA. Deport [sic] you spend more time defending Islamists," the person continued.

"Your ethno-cultural solidarity proves that the multiculturalist model is a failure," wrote another.

"You use the National Assembly to defend your people. You are paid by Quebecers. Not only is this shameful, it's unworthy," wrote another, calling for his resignation.

Other comments simply cannot be reported here.

In his press scrum, Bouazzi claimed that in less than a year, 650 people in the West Bank have been killed, including more than 140 children, by Israeli settlers or the army, in more than 1,200 attacks.

The Israeli government has grabbed more than 1,200 hectares for new settlements, he added.

"International law is clear, settlements are illegal, they are a war crime, because they constitute a displacement of population, the SAQ must stop selling wine made in the occupied Palestinian territory, but labeled 'made in Israel,' he pleaded.

The SAQ was asked to comment and indicated that it would respond as soon as possible to a request for an interview from The Canadian Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2024.