Quebec minister tables bill to expand medical aid in dying

Quebec Health and Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger tabled a new version of the bill to expand medical assistance in dying (MAID) on Thursday.

She is taking over from Health Minister Christian Dubé, who failed last June to pass Bill 38, which would have allowed people with Alzheimer's, for example, to make an early request.

Bill 11, introduced Thursday, takes up the concept of early application.

Specifically, it would allow "persons suffering from a serious and incurable disease leading to incapacity to consent to care to make an advance application for MA so that they can benefit from this assistance once they become incapacitated."

The bill prescribes the applicable rules and establishes the responsibilities of the various stakeholders. In addition, it determines the conditions that must be met for medical assistance to be administered to a person who has become incapable of consenting to care.

Bill 11 also specifies that a mental disorder is not considered an illness.

At the time of tabling, official opposition house leader Monsef Derraji stood up to request that the national assembly hold specific and broad consultations.

Given the importance and sensitivity of the bill, Derraji called on the government to be "very open" and to hear from groups who wish to speak.

A lot of work has already been done on medical assistance in dying expansion.

The all-party parliamentary committee that thoroughly analyzed the issue reported in December 2021.

It held 14 days of hearings and heard from around 100 stakeholders and experts, not to mention the 80 or so briefs received and the 3,000 members of the public who took part in the online consultation.

Last June, many people mourned the failure of Bill 38.

Dubé waited until the very end of the spring session to introduce it. He had to urgently withdraw a provision concerning severe neuromotor disabilities.

Due to lack of time, MNAs were unable to adopt it.

The woman who is considered the mother of medical aid in dying, former PQ MNA Véronique Hivon, was very moved and could not hide her great disappointment.

"We would have all ardently wished to be able to adopt this bill, with all our heart," she said at a press conference.

The Association québécoise pour le droit de mourir dans la dignité (AQDMD) called on MNAs to roll up their sleeves and get back to work after the election.

"It doesn't have to take a year," said AQDMD president Sandra Demontigny, who has early-onset hereditary Alzheimer's disease.