MONTREAL -- The Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais wants to involve residents in the beautification of the province's residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD).

At a news conference in Montreal Sunday morning, the minister announced the allocation of $5 million to redevelop certain spaces of CHSLDs in collaboration with the residents' committees.

The committees will be able to determine how these funds should be used jointly with the management of the establishments, whether to purchase furniture or redecorate.

Blais explained that she wanted to involve residents so that CHSLDs more closely resemble their home environment. According to the government, a more familiar living environment would reduce restlessness, anxiety and aggressiveness in the people who live there.

The $5 million will be divided between the various public and private CHSLDs in the province based on the number of beds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.