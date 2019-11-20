MONTREAL - Quebec's minister in charge of the French language on Wednesday denied considering the creation of a list for "historic anglophones" who would be allowed to receive government services in English.

Responding to a question in the National Assembly from West-Island MNA Greg Kelley, Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for the French language, said there was no list of historic anglophones--and never was.

"How would the government distinguish a historic anglophone from the rest of the Quebec population? What are the criteria to be on this list?" Kelley asked.

"There was never any question of lists," Jolin-Barrette responded. "The issue up for discussion was that new arrivals need to communicate with the state in French."

Jolin-Barrette's comments contradicted remarks he made earlier this month when he said a list would identify anglophones but didn't say how such a list would be compiled.

Community groups and anglophone politicians expressed outrage and confusion at the minister's statements. Some wondered how such "historic anglophones" would be identified.

"Is there some sort of secret password, secret handshake?" asked Quebec Liberal MNA Carlos Leitao earlier this month.