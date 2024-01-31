Quebec minimum wage increasing on May 1

Quebec's minimum wage will go up by 50 cents from $15.25 to $15.75 per hour effective May 1.

The province says it made the decision "because of the economic uncertainty" affecting the retail and restaurant sectors, which are experiencing difficulties and, in some cases, closures.

According to Quebec's Labour Ministry, 200,700 workers will benefit from the increase, including 111,200 women.

"It's important to understand that raising the wage too much could have a negative effect and put significant pressure on employers, leading to closures in the retail, restaurant and hospitality sectors, which is undesirable with all the negative consequences this could have on the Quebec economy," noted Labour Minister Jean Boulet.

The government says it wants the minimum wage to remain at 50 per cent of the median salary.

With this increase, it will reach 50.8 per cent.

Boulet points out that the hike will be equivalent to 3.28 per cent, and "higher than anticipated inflation for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which is 2.3 per cent."

He also notes that the government "has made great efforts to protect the population against inflation," such as distributing one-off cheques, capping government tariffs, lowering taxes and improving tax credits for seniors.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 31, 2024.