Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25 tomorrow

Quebec's minimum wage will increase tomorrow.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced the $1 per hour pay bump - from $14.25 to $15.25 - in January.

At just over seven per cent, it's the highest wage increase since 1996.

Those who work 40 hours a week will make around $2,000 more annually before taxes.

A year ago, Quebec's minimum wage rose from $13.50 to $14.25.

Those who make tips will now make a minimum of $12.20 per hour, an increase of 80 cents.

Quebec's minimum wage is sixth of the Canadian provinces and territories.

Minimum wages across Canada: