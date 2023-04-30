Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25 tomorrow
Quebec's minimum wage will increase tomorrow.
Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced the $1 per hour pay bump - from $14.25 to $15.25 - in January.
At just over seven per cent, it's the highest wage increase since 1996.
Those who work 40 hours a week will make around $2,000 more annually before taxes.
A year ago, Quebec's minimum wage rose from $13.50 to $14.25.
Those who make tips will now make a minimum of $12.20 per hour, an increase of 80 cents.
Quebec's minimum wage is sixth of the Canadian provinces and territories.
Minimum wages across Canada:
- Alberta - $15
- British Columbia - $16.75 (coming into effect June 1)
- Manitoba - $15.30 (coming into effect Oct. 1)
- New Brunswick - $14.75
- Newfoundland and Labrador - $15
- Northwest Territories - $15.20
- Nova Scotia - $15 (coming into effect Oct. 1)
- Nunavut - $16
- Ontario - $16.55 (coming into effect Oct. 1)
- PEI - $14.50
- Quebec - $15.25 (coming into effect May 1)
- Saskatchewan - $15 (coming into effect Oct. 1)
- Yukon - $16.77
- Federal - $16.65
