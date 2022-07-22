Quebec midwives will be able to prescribe abortion pills by the fall

Quebec's midwives will soon be able to prescribe abortion pills for those seeking to terminate a pregnancy.

Earlier this week, Quebec's midwives order (OFSQ) confirmed it would provide its members with "a frame of reference" for the service.

"The Order will work with key partners to provide tools based on best practices around the world," reads a Wednesday press release.

If all goes according to schedule, midwives should be able to prescribe the two-pill regimen, called Mifegymiso, by this fall.

"The entry into force of the regulation on drugs that a midwife may prescribe and, most recently, the invalidation of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, motivated our team and the Board of Directors to take a stand on the issue," said OFSQ president Julie Pelletier.

The idea is to help make safe, medical abortions more accessible.

Earlier this month, Quebec's College of Physicians relaxed its guidelines surrounding the prescription of the medication.

Doctors without experience in abortion practice are no longer required to undergo specialized training in order to prescribe the pills.

In addition, the College lifted the rule requiring patients to have an ultrasound before receiving the medication.