Quebec middleweight boxer Steven Butler failed in his bid to dethrone WBA champion Ryota Murata in Japan Monday.

Butler (28-2-1, 24 KO) lost by technical knockout in the fifth round to Murata of Japan (16-2, 12 KO).

It was the first world championship match for Butler, who was raised in the Saint-Michel district of Montreal.

Prior to his fight with Murata, Butler's sole loss had come against Brandon Cook on Jan. 28, 2017.

Since that loss, Butler, who fights for Eye of the Tiger Management, had won 10 matches in a row, nine of them by knockout.

Murata won the WBA middleweight belt for the first time on Oct. 22, 2017, by defeating Hassan N'Dam, who withdrew after the seventh round.

He lost the belt two fights later against Rob Brant but recaptured the belt in a rematch with Brant in July.

Before his fight with Murata, Butler was the eighth-ranked WBA middleweight contender.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23.