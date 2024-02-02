Quebec man wins big after finding lottery ticket just days before deadline

A lucky Quebec man is $50,000 richer after finding a winning Célébration lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift in 2022.

According to Loto-Québec, Abitibi-Témiscamingue resident Marc Lauzon had the ticket hidden in a book.

He always intended on claiming his prize, but couldn't find it when it was time.

Lauzon searched for months before locating the book -- with just 12 days left before the Jan. 8, 2024 deadline.

Lauzon says he plans to make "investments" with the money won.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Jean Coutu pharmacy on Gamble Street Ouest in Rouyn-Noranda.