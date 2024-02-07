Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

MONTREAL
    The apartment block where the bodies of a man and his son were found, in Laval on rue d'Orly on February 7, 2024. (CTV News) The apartment block where the bodies of a man and his son were found, in Laval on rue d'Orly on February 7, 2024. (CTV News)
    Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide Wednesday after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment.

    The son was 43-year-old Richard Germain, a source confirmed to CTV News. His father was 67. 

    It's the same Richard Germain who was convicted of killing a 15-year-old girl in 2000, another source told Noovo Info.

    "At around 10 this morning, we were asked by the Montreal police department to come do a wellness check on a resident in the building right behind me on Orly street in Laval-des-Rapides. Unfortunately when police got inside the apartment, we found two lifeless bodies," said Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara.

    FILE: Richard Germain pleaded guilty to killing his 15-year-old girlfriend in 2000.

    A convicted killer

    In 2000, a then-20-year-old Germain was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, 15-year-old Christelle Lavigne.

    Germain attempted suicide following her death, but survived.

    He eventually pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder and was given a life sentence without a possibility of parole for 11 years.

    - With files from Noovo Info

