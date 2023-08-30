Quebec man who flipped bird to neighbour suing for 'malicious prosecution'

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • VIDEO

    VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital

    According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.

    First responders attend a two-vehicle crash at Dorchester Road and Cashel Road in Thames Centre on Aug. 30, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

  • London-area couple aids in Fanshawe water rescue

    A water rescue story involving two Good Samaritans is emerging in London, Ont. A thankful family and officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority concur a London-area couple was in the right place at the right time.

  • Funding for affordable housing in London, Ont.

    London’s latest rapid-built construction project to address the housing crisis is taking shape. On Wednesday, a $16.5 million investment was announced at 345 Sylvan St. to help create at least 42 new units.

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon