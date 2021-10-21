SAINT-HYACINTHE, QUE. -- A Matane, Que. man who was actively sought in connection with a violent sex crimes investigation was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie region.

Daniel Thibeault, 45, was the subject of several arrest warrants in connection with cases of sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, pimping and drug trafficking, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The warrants are related to events that allegedly occurred in the Quebec City, Matane and Gaspé regions in 2020 and 2021, authorities said.

"Daniel Thibeault should appear by videoconference this Thursday, October 21 in the region of Saint-Hyacinthe," said Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre, spokesperson for the SQ.

Anyone with information about this individual is invited to contact the police at the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 21, 2021.