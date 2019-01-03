

CTV Montreal





Police in the Dominican Republic say a Canadian man is being held in the country after attempting to have sex with a seven-year-old girl -- with the consent of her father, who is also detained.

Montreal media reports say Yvon Joseph Ghislain Gaudet, 69, is from Quebec.

Police in Sosúa say the man was arrested in a hotel on New Year’s Eve. The girl’s father was arrested in another hotel nearby. Police say the father, whose identity will remain anonymous to protect the child, had taken the girl to Gaudet’s hotel room.

Dominican and Montreal reports both say that the man has been released from custody and is no longer under arrest, but he is not allowed to leave the country as the investigation in ongoing.



CBC is reporting that the man worked for its French-language wing, Radio-Canada.