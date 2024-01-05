Quebec man sought by U.S. after pregnant Mexican migrant dies crossing border
New York authorities are seeking the extradition of a Colombian man living in Quebec in connection with the death of a migrant woman who was trying to cross into the United States from Canada in December.
The attorney's office for the Northern District of New York has charged Jhader Aguusto Uribe-Tobar, 35, with conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and alien smuggling for financial gain, both resulting in death, relating to the death of Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores.
The 33-year-old Vasquez-Flores, who was pregnant, was found in the Chazy River near Champlain, N.Y., on Dec. 14, two days after her husband alerted a border patrol agent that she had not emerged from the woods.
U.S. authorities allege that Uribe-Tobar advertised his services on TikTok under a pseudonym and charged the woman and her husband US$2,500 to guide her by text message as she walked alone across the border.
In response to the extradition request, the RCMP arrested Uribe-Tobar at his home in St-Hyacinthe, Que., late last month.
He appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Dec. 28, and he is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 12.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.
