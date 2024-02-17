Quebec man 'not worthy' to be parent of child he fathered through rape: judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault.
Justice Carl Lachance ruled this week that the man must also pay more than $155,000 to support the child until adulthood.
"The defendant is not worthy to be recognized as the father of this child," the judge wrote in the decision dated Thursday.
The ruling states that the man, whose name is redacted, sexually assaulted the child's mother in 2019 when she was 17, resulting in her becoming pregnant and giving birth in 2020.
Her assailant was arrested and later received a 63-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to several charges.
After a judge ordered a DNA paternity test against her will in 2022 that showed a genetic match, the child's mother went to court to obtain a declaration that the man not be recognized as the father.
A media report on the case prompted the Quebec government to table legislation permitting a mother who is the victim of sexual assault to refuse parental rights to her assailant, or to have them revoked. That law came into effect last June.
In his decision, Lachance wrote that it's not in the best interest of the child to allow the man to seek parental recognition given his violent actions, his criminal history, and what his parole reports have deemed a high risk to reoffend.
The judge said granting paternity to the man would force the mother to have contact with him in order to arrange visitation or make decisions requiring parental authority, which he said would be "unbearable."
The man withdrew his paternity claim in November, which the judge deemed a "strategic attempt" to leave the door open for future claims.
"We cannot condone nor tolerate that the assailant uses a procedural technique to escape an unfavourable result in the hopes of being able to take it up again later," he wrote, adding that the possibility of a future claim had left mother and child with a "sword of Damocles" hanging over their heads.
He ruled that the man could never "at his own initiative" seek to be recognized as the father, although he said it would be possible for the child to make the request when older.
The woman's lawyer, Jean-Maxim LeBrun, said his client is happy with the decision, which will allow her to turn the page.
"A lot of her life projects were on standby waiting for this, and I think this is going give her the ability to really start the next chapter in her life, and I think she's thrilled about that," he said in a phone interview.
He said the decision also provides an important precedent in upholding the new Quebec legislation, and sends an important signal that courts are taking sexual assault seriously.
"The ordeal of getting through the hearings and the process is difficult enough that if the message the legislators can send to these victims is that the legal system is here to help you .... I think that's a very strong message for these women," he said. He noted that at one point in the proceedings, his client had to face her assailant, who had been granted parole, in court.
The lawyer listed on the court documents as representing the man did not immediately respond to a question about whether he intends to appeal the decision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump's legal debts top a half-billion dollars. Will he have to pay?
Donald Trump's legal debts might now exceed a half-billion dollars. Here's what we know about what Trump owes, whether he'll have to pay up, and what comes next.
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
INVESTIGATION W5 visits Panama as protests rage against Canadian-owned mine
W5 visited Panama as mass protests raged against a Canadian-owned mine that has now been ordered closed.
Exclusive: Russia attempting to develop nuclear space weapon to destroy satellites with massive energy wave, sources familiar with intel say
Russia is trying to develop a nuclear space weapon that would destroy satellites by creating a massive energy wave when detonated, sources told CNN, providing a more detailed understanding of what Russia is working on than the U.S. government has previously disclosed.
African leaders condemn Israel's offensive in Gaza
Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday condemned Israel's offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end.
Things to know about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration
Members of the Kansas City community are expected to gather Saturday afternoon to "demand a future free from gun violence" a day after authorities announced that two juveniles had been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges in the shooting after the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.
opinion It's time for Joe Biden to lean into his age and experience
As Joe Biden sets to face-off against his chief nemesis, political commentator Eric Ham says the moment has come for the U.S. president to lean into that which others see as an impediment -- his age.
Taliban decrees on clothing and male guardians leave Afghan women scared to go out alone, says UN
Afghan women feel scared or unsafe leaving their homes alone because of Taliban decrees and enforcement campaigns on clothing and male guardians, according to a report from the UN mission in Afghanistan.
Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
-
'A huge, huge issue': Growing number of e-bikes on GO trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
-
New windshield washer dispensers popping up at GTA gas stations
A new dispenser is popping up at gas stations across the Greater Toronto Area, allowing drivers to top up their windshield washer fluid while filling the tank with gas.
Atlantic
-
N.S. town fined $100K for putting raw sewage in brook
The Town of Trenton, N.S., will have to pay a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to discharging raw sewage into Lowden Brook for seven months.
-
Commemorative game to honour the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes
As part of African Heritage Month, the Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society will host a game to commemorate a special chapter in sports history.
-
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
London
-
Alleged stabbing sends victim to hospital with 'serious' injuries, St. Thomas police say
The area where the altercation took place was secured by police early Saturday as police investigated the scene but has since reopened.
-
Fireworks to light up sky at Southwold Winterfest
The snow and cold temperatures have returned just in time for Winterfest at the Southwold Keystone Complex Saturday afternoon.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Family seeks help identifying car that crashed into home
A London, Ont. woman is looking for the driver of a black car that smashed into her parents’ house Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Read 'secret' Canadian air force documents on Chinese balloon
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
-
Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
-
Beaver Lake Winter Carnival opens with dedication to local councillor
It was a moving night Friday, as the organizers behind the Beaver Lake Winter Carnival held a moment of silence at the opening of their annual event for popular politician Michael Vagnini. Vagnini was found Wednesday after more than two weeks of searching.
Calgary
-
Garage of Thorncliffe home destroyed in fire
The garage of a home in the northwest Calgary community of Thorncliffe was destroyed in a fire on Friday evening.
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
-
Calgary senior says alarm company won’t cancel dead husband’s contract
A Calgary senior says she's being threatened by an alarm company over a broken system that is costing her thousands of dollars and keeping her up at night.
Kitchener
-
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
-
Five teens charged with smash and grab robbery at Waterloo mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Prosecution Service updates hate crime definitions, includes 'hate propaganda'
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has revised its hate crimes policy, expanding definitions and guidance related to hate-motivated offences.
-
Seniors lose thousands in 3 'grandparent' scams in 1 day in Port Moody, B.C.
Police in Port Moody, B.C., say three separate seniors were targeted on the same day by a well-known “grandparent” scam, getting swindled out of thousands of dollars.
-
'It's inflammatory': Vancouver police officer's patch ignites questions about objectivity
A Vancouver police officer is being scrutinized for donning a patch that does not adhere to the force’s uniform regulations.
Edmonton
-
Einarson opens defence of Canadian curling title with a win, but minus lead Harris
Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained.
-
NDP 'combat misinformation' as legal experts say Smith's gender policies violate charter rights
The UCP is facing a new wave of criticism over proposed gender-based policies by the official oppositions and legal experts in Alberta.
-
Union accuses Alberta government of being unprepared for 2024 wildfire season
Alberta's largest union is raising the alarm over wildfire staffing levels in the province, saying the Alberta government is putting people in danger for the upcoming wildfire season by failing to hire and retain enough staff.
Windsor
-
Arson in Wheatley under investigation by Chatham-Kent authorities
One man has been arrested after police said a fire was intentionally set inside an apartment.
-
42-year-old woman arrested after police seize weapon and drugs
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after police seized thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs, along with a weapon, from a home in Windsor's Remington Park neighbourhood.
-
Amherstburg to Vegas: Acro-performer backs Usher at Super Bowl halftime show
Amherstburg's James Heugh has travelled peaks and valleys to find his footing in the world of acro performance — and it led him to one of the biggest stages in sport last weekend.
Regina
-
Regina Humane Society faces unprecedented number of dogs in shelter care
The Regina Humane Society says they are dealing with an influx of dogs arriving at the shelter and are in need of adopters or fosters.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
'Historic decision': Saskatchewan government says pronoun law may go to Supreme Court
The Saskatchewan government says it will fight a court ruling over its school pronoun law, calling it a potential game-changing precedent when it comes to provinces' use of Charter's notwithstanding clause.
Ottawa
-
Update on Rideau Canal Skateway expected this evening
The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to stay tuned for an update on ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
-
'I need a house': Belleville's drug emergency lays bare toll of wider crisis
A warning about a drug crisis in Belleville, Ont. is laying bare signs of a much broader crisis involving a lack of housing and shelter.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 50-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
Long-time tenant of Saskatoon arena concerned about proposed Sutherland homeless shelter
Skate Saskatoon is concerned about a homeless shelter opening near ACT Arena.