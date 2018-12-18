Featured Video
Quebec man, member of cocaine smuggling trio, sentenced to eight years in Australian prison
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 11:48AM EST
A 65-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for smuggling drugs into Australia.
Andre Tasmine and two Quebec women were arrested in 2016 on a cruise ship, the MS Sea Princess, after they were apprehended bringing several suitcases filled with cocaine into Australia.
According to an Australian judge, Tamine was offered approximately $150,000 for his role in the smuggling.
The 100 kilograms of cocaine found in their luggage was expected to fetch $60 million CAD on the black market.
The two women - Isabelle Legace and Melina Roberge - are serving seven and eight year prison terms respectively.
Tamine will have to serve a minimum of five years in a Sydney penitentiary before he is eligible for parole.
In a letter to the court, Tamine admitted that his actions were "wrong."
Latest Montreal News
- Bone marrow match found for six-year-old leukemia patient Ellie White
- Quebec man, member of cocaine smuggling trio, sentenced to eight years in Australian prison
- Twelve people face charges after early morning drug raids in Longueuil
- Two fires erupt an hour apart in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- Hold the phone: STM distributing free wristbands for smartphones this week