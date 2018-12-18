

CTV Montreal





A 65-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for smuggling drugs into Australia.

Andre Tasmine and two Quebec women were arrested in 2016 on a cruise ship, the MS Sea Princess, after they were apprehended bringing several suitcases filled with cocaine into Australia.

According to an Australian judge, Tamine was offered approximately $150,000 for his role in the smuggling.

The 100 kilograms of cocaine found in their luggage was expected to fetch $60 million CAD on the black market.

The two women - Isabelle Legace and Melina Roberge - are serving seven and eight year prison terms respectively.

Tamine will have to serve a minimum of five years in a Sydney penitentiary before he is eligible for parole.

In a letter to the court, Tamine admitted that his actions were "wrong."