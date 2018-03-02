

The Canadian Press





A man who was convicted of trying to pay someone to throw acid in his ex-girlfriend's face has failed to get his conviction overturned.

David Vinet was sentenced in July 2016 in the revenge plot, even though the crime was never committed. The Court of Appeal rejected his appeal on Friday.



He received a three-year sentence in September, and with time spent in pretrial detention, he had 15 and a half months behind bars.

In late 2012, Vinet had asked a man who lived in the same rooming house as him to throw acid at his ex-partner in exchange for $10,000.

The man did not commit the attack and instead testified at his criminal trial.

Vinet appealed his conviction, arguing that Quebec Court Judge Sandra Blanchard, who found him guilty, erred because he said the offence he was charged with had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt and that, given his mental state, he was not capable of forming the intention to commit a crime.