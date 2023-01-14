Quebec man killed in tree-cutting incident

A man died Saturday after being trapped under a tree while cutting them down on a property in Saint-Marc-des-Carrières, in Quebec's Capitale-Nationale region.

Emergency services were called to a lot on Perreault Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The man in his sixties was removed from beneath the tree and transported to hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

An investigator and a forensic identification technician went to the scene to try and determine the circumstances surrounding the event.

The SQ determined that tree cutting was in progress when the man became trapped. It was not a work-related accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 14, 2023.