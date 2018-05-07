Quebec man is dead after falling into manure pit on agricultural land
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 6:15PM EDT
A 39-year-old man died Monday after falling into a manure pit on agricultural land in Sainte-Helene-de-Bagot, about 80 kilometres east of Montreal.
Firefighters and first responders extracted the man from the pit, but their resuscitation efforts failed.
Stephan Scalabrini, spokesman with the ambulance company that arrived on the scene, said the 39-year-old could have been overcome by a health issue or was intoxicated.
"The odours (from the pit) are very strong," he said. "Gas is released from there, asphyxiant gasses too, it's a possibility the coroner will evaluate."
Quebec's workplace safety board has also opened an investigation into the man's death.
