Quebec man in critical condition after possible snowmobile collision with moose

A 43-year-old man is fighting for his life after a snowmobile incident in Saint-Gilles, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

A passerby found the seriously injured snowmobiler on a trail near Route 269 south of Levis, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is fighting for his life.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

"There are elements found at the scene that suggest that the snowmobiler could have collided with a moose," said SQ spokesperson Jean-Raphaël Drolet.

