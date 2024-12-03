Quebec man gets prison sentence after smuggling fake permanent residence cards, licences
A Quebec man has been sentenced to over two years in prison after smuggling more than 1,000 forged documents into the country, including Canadian permanent resident cards and driver's licences.
Jonghun Lee, 38, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 at the Laval, Que. courthouse following an investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
According to the border agency, the Quebec City resident tried to import 509 counterfeit cards to reproduce permanent residency cards and 506 counterfeit cards reproducing Alberta driver's licences. He was sentenced last month to 30 months' imprisonment.
The CBSA said he was also convicted of forging documents, including Canadian citizenship cards, permanent residence cards, work permits, and driver's licences from several provinces "with the intention of them being used or acted upon as genuine."
Border agents at the Mirabel office intercepted a package from China on Jan. 14, 2022. CBSA investigators later executed a search warrant at Lee's home, where they found equipment for manufacturing false documents, completed and unfinished fake documents, a computer, cellphones, money printing presses, and nearly $140,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency.
The equipment and fake documents were destroyed, as was the money, the CBSA said.
"Our government is determined to counter fraud and identity theft and bring to justice those who engage in it. To the CBSA officers involved in this investigation - thank you. Your efforts are instrumental to protecting the integrity of our immigration system," said federal public safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc, in a statement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in midtown Manhattan, law enforcement official says
The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, a law enforcement official tells CNN.
Mexico president says Canada has a 'very serious' fentanyl problem
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Trump considers DeSantis for the Pentagon with Hegseth under pressure over allegations: AP sources
The nomination of Pete Hegseth, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Pentagon, is under pressure as senators who would need to confirm him weigh a series of allegations that have surfaced against him.
Calls for Ottawa to end Canada Post strike mount as businesses face challenges
As the Canada Post strike nears its three-week mark, stores across the country have turned to alternate measures to send products to paying customers and keep operations running smoothly.
VPD issue public warning after random sucker punch at bus stop
Vancouver police have released security video as they seek witnesses to an unprovoked assault in the downtown core.
Mexican troops seize a record fentanyl haul days after Trump threatened tariffs
Mexican soldiers and marines have seized over a ton of fentanyl pills in two raids in the north, with officials calling it the biggest catch of the synthetic opioid in the country’s history.
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella risks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on whole cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination, a Tuesday release from the agency reads.
Trump making 'joke' about Canada becoming 51st state is 'reassuring': Ambassador Hillman
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. insists it's a good sign U.S. president-elect Donald Trump feels 'comfortable' joking with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto could see the first taste of winter weather this morning as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city.
-
Calls for Ottawa to end Canada Post strike mount as businesses face challenges
As the Canada Post strike nears its three-week mark, stores across the country have turned to alternate measures to send products to paying customers and keep operations running smoothly.
-
Richmond Hill jewelry store smash-and-grab caught on video, 5 suspects outstanding
Video footage has surfaced on social media of a violent daytime robbery earlier this week at a jewelry store in a Richmond Hill shopping centre.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Man dead, woman injured following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa South
A serious collision that happened in Ottawa South Tuesday night has left one man dead, and a woman in stable condition, according to The Ottawa Police Service.
-
Woman critically injured in Mooney's Bay shooting, paramedics say
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive, near Heron Road, at approximately 10:30 Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
Additional weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday storm
Additional weather alerts are in place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as an early December storm approaches the Maritimes.
-
Pressure rises on federal government to intervene in Canada Post strike
The business community is ramping up pressure on the federal government to intervene in the ongoing Canada Post strike, which is on its 20th day.
-
Man arrested after woman killed in hit-and-run in Notre-Dame: N.B. RCMP
A man has been arrested after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle police say left the scene in Notre-Dame, N.B.
N.L.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury volunteer firefighters union say no warning given on fire hall merger
As part of this year's budget deliberations, city council in Greater Sudbury voted to merge several fire stations, but the news is not sitting well with the union representing volunteer firefighters.
-
School buses cancelled across the north
School buses across the north are cancelled Wednesday due to poor road conditions and snow squall warnings.
-
Suspect charged with murder in death of North Bay man
A 32-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death in Magnetawan on Nov. 21.
London
-
Two people sent to hospital, cats rescued from London house fire
Crews were called to the scene in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street around 9:15 a.m.
-
Bus cancellations and 'snow once again returning'
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the London region Wednesday.
-
Developers win big, planning committee agrees to maximize land for new housing in rural London
The proliferation of housing in bedroom communities around London convinced the Planning and Environment Committee to recommend adding up to 2,000 hectares of new residential land inside the Urban Growth Boundary.
Kitchener
-
Three youths fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three youths fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond.
-
Blowing snow could cause problems for drivers Wednesday
More snow is headed for southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and it could reduce visibility on the roads.
-
City of Kitchener earmarking city-owned land to build affordable housing
The City of Kitchener is planning to build new not-for-profit housing on city-owned land.
Windsor
-
Missing 14-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
-
Cans for a Cause: How you can help a Windsor charity until next spring
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SSVP) has been relying on Cans for a Cause for the last 21 years to feed those in need in our community.
-
Windsor's projected tax increase being whittled down
Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 News the increase is down to about five per cent, and he's confident there is still room to go lower.
Barrie
-
Huntsville and Lake of Bays Twp. ready for snow squalls
As crews work to clear snow from Gravenhurst's streets, Huntsville prepares to take the next hit.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Buckhorn man faces nearly a dozen charges after dodging police
Collingwood police charge man after he flees routine traffic stop.
Vancouver
-
Reports find B.C.’s child poverty rate trending upwards
A new report by First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society reveals a sharp rise in child poverty across the province.
-
Meet some of Taylor Swift's biggest fans, counting down to Vancouver shows
They're united by a devotion to all things Taylor Swift. Meet the superfans heading for Vancouver for the final three shows of the singer's Eras Tour.
-
VPD issue public warning after random sucker punch at bus stop
Vancouver police have released security video as they seek witnesses to an unprovoked assault in the downtown core.
Vancouver Island
-
Longest continually run Chinese business in North America gets a new owner, preserving bragging rights
In the oldest Chinatown in the entire country sits Loy Sing, a business that holds the title of longest continually run Chinese business in North America. It has now been in operation for 136 years and counting.
-
Meet some of Taylor Swift's biggest fans, counting down to Vancouver shows
They're united by a devotion to all things Taylor Swift. Meet the superfans heading for Vancouver for the final three shows of the singer's Eras Tour.
-
Trump's apparent joke about Canada becoming 51st state draws range of reaction in B.C.
Revelations about a cheeky comment during a dinner meeting at president-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort between Trump and Prime Justin Minister Trudeau last week are creating waves.
Winnipeg
-
Every Winnipeg driver pulled over during checkstop program must give breath sample: police
Every driver pulled over in Winnipeg as part of the police’s annual festive season checkstop program will have to provide a breath sample.
-
'Terrified and outraged': Winnipeg English language school to close following federal funding cuts
A school for English language learners in Winnipeg will be shutting its doors for good.
-
Manitobans being warned of snow squalls, blowing snow
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning Manitobans to be prepared for blowing snow and snow squalls on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Fire in Cochrane housing development destroys home
Cochrane RCMP say a fire broke out in the town on Tuesday night, destroying at least one home under construction.
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
-
Flames re-establish winning ways at home in an emotional Gaudreau tribute game
An emotional and symbolic game now behind them on the NHL calendar, the Calgary Flames want to continue the kind of play at the Saddledome that once had them flirting with the division lead.
Edmonton
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
-
Adin Hill sharp as Golden Knights blank Oilers 1-0
Adin Hill stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights blanked the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and chilly, but only for today
We're back to sunshine and back above 0 C in Edmonton Thursday as temperatures climb for the end of the week. But...we're into some colder air and snow for most of today.
Regina
-
Weyburn RCMP respond to crash on Highway 13
A two vehicle collision resulted in a police presence on Highway 13 in southeastern Saskatchewan Tuesday night.
-
Saskatchewan introduces legislative amendment to keep carbon levy off home heating
Saskatchewan introduced a promised legislative amendment Tuesday that would continue to see residents no longer pay federal carbon levies for home heating.
-
Regulations around foreign ownership of Sask. farmland need better enforcement, auditor finds
The Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan is recommending that the province improve its system of monitoring sales of farmland to foreign entities.
Saskatoon
-
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
-
Saskatchewan introduces legislative amendment to keep carbon levy off home heating
Saskatchewan introduced a promised legislative amendment Tuesday that would continue to see residents no longer pay federal carbon levies for home heating.
-
Teenage girl among two killed in Saskatchewan First Nation house fire
Police say two people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a house fire on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.