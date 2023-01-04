Quebec man fined $1.1 million for tobacco smuggling

A Trois-Rivières man guilty of tobacco smuggling offences has been sentenced to four months in prison and fined more than $1.1 million.

Revenue Quebec said in a news release Wednesday that Mario Marchand was convicted by the Quebec court and his driver's licence was also suspended for four months.

The conviction stems from a Trois-Rivières police investigation that began in November 2019 and targeted Marchand and an accomplice, Revenu Québec said.

Investigators discovered that Marchand was travelling to the Oka area to buy cigarettes.

The man was arrested by police on March 3, 2020.

Searches were conducted at his residence and in the vehicle used to travel to the Oka area, said the press release. A total of more than 190,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in this case.

As part of Marchand's illegal activities, 3.2 million cigarettes were allegedly sold over a 32-month period.

The man confirmed to investigators that he had been selling unidentified tobacco products since July 2017, at a minimum rate of 10 cases per month, it was reported.

He was found guilty of selling, delivering or having in his possession tobacco intended for retail sale in Quebec and whose package was not identified in accordance with the Tobacco Tax Act, of selling tobacco at retail for less than the amount of taxes collectible in connection with such a sale and of making the retail sale of tobacco without holding the required registration certificate.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 4, 2023