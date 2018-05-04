

CTV Montreal





A man from the Laurentians is facing 87 charges for alleged sexual offences involving approximately 70 teenagers over a five-year span.

Simon Drouin, 33, appeared in the Saint Jerome courthouse Friday afternoon to face charges including sexual assault, sexual contact, child luring and possession and production of child pornography.

The Sureté du Quebec said the scale of the case justified the launching of an investigation for serial crimes.

The alleged acts were committed between 2010 and 2015. His alleged victims, all male, are from the lower Laurentians, Monteregie and Montreal.

SQ spokesperson Eloise Cossette alleged Drouin solicited potential victims on social networks and dating sites, exchanged messages with the young men that gradually became sexually explicit. Police said he managed to meet some of the alleged victims.

Cossette said it's possible that Drouin has contacted other people who have yet to be identified, some of whom could be outside Quebec.

Drouin was arrested in Mont Tremblant on Thursday, but he lives in Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré.

Drouin was first arrested by police in Saint-Jerome in 2016 and charged with 12 sexual offences. They seized computer equipment their analysis revealed a much larger pool of potential victims, said Cossette.

Drouin is expected to return to court Monday.