Quebec man faces additional charges of sexual assault

A 38-year-old Quebec man charged with sexual assault in February is now facing additional charges after more alleged victims came forward.

Jean-Francois Asselin, who is from Guadeloup, Que., appeared in court Feb. 11 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a Trois-Rivières woman he met through social media.

He appeared in court again on March 3 in relation to the alleged events between 2015 and 2022. To date, four alleged victims have come forward.

He is now facing new charges of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Anyone with relevant information about Asselin is asked to contact the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.