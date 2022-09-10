Quebec man crushed by tree while working in the Lower St. Lawrence

A 65-year-old man died in a work accident in Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux, about three hours northeast of Quebec City, Friday afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call around 1:45 p.m. for a man who was found unconscious under a tree in the 4th Rd. area.

The man from Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux was pronounced dead at the scene, said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Investigators and a forensic identification technician were dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances of the event.

Since it would be a work accident during logging operations, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has been informed.