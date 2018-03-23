

The Canadian Press





A Quebec man whose pit bull-type dog mauled a young girl in 2015 was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday.

In convicting Karim Jean Gilles last month, the judge in the case suggested the sentence would be longer than the three years the Crown recommended.

Quebec court Judge Pierre Belisle found Jean Gilles guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after the attack left the seven-year-old girl with severe damage to her face and cranium.

On Sept. 20, 2015, Vanessa Biron was at Brossard's Marquise Park with her mother and five-year-old sister. It was there she was attacked by one of Jean Gilles' dogs, while the other circled her.

Biron suffered facial injuries, a fractured skull and an injured hand. The muscles and nerves on one side of her face were crushed and a bone in her cheek was broken into seven pieces. She suffered paralysis in her face, a torn ear canal and her salivary glands were removed.

While reading his decision, Belisle said there were no mitigating circumstances that convinced him to alleviate the sentence. He called Jean Gilles "irresponsible" and said he mocked the law and the security of others.

Belisle pointed to Jean Gilles' failure to equip his dogs with collars and leashes when they were outside, lack of adequate enclosure around his property to prevent an escape and habit of leaving the dogs with his mother, who was physically unable to control them, calling his actions "disregarded carelessness."

Crown attorney Claudie Gilbert had asked for a three-year prison term because of the extent of the girl's injuries, his prior criminal record and the fact he seemed to have no remorse or empathy.

Belisle had previously said he was considering a stiffer sentence and that it might be one he described as "exemplary."