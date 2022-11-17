Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government
The RCMP say a 51-year-old Quebec man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse.
Police say Gérald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges.
Nicolas is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.
Police say their investigation is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moïse.
The Mounties allege that Nicolas, a resident of Lévis, Que., planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power.
Nicolas is alleged to have travelled to Haiti to co-ordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders in 2014 downing of MH17
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Lecce hopeful talks will resume with CUPE Thursday as strike by Ontario education workers looms
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.
What causes lake-effect snow?
It takes just the right conditions to produce lake-effect snow, but when they come together, it creates some of the most extreme winter weather found anywhere on the planet. Perfectly blue skies can turn to a blinding snow storm in minutes, producing snow amounts that will bury your ruler in a couple hours.
