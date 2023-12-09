Quebec man charged with second-degree murder of toddler in daycare

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the second-degree murder of an 18-month-old toddler at a home daycare centre in the Lanaudière region.

Tomy Carranza Landry appeared Saturday morning at the Montreal courthouse by videoconference, from Joliette where he is in custody. He was formally charged with the death of the toddler between Dec. 4 and 5.

Police had responded on Tuesday to a call about a seriously injured child in a home daycare. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries and died within hours.

Detectives interviewed numerous witnesses and an autopsy was ordered.

Carranza Landry's case has been adjourned to December 14 at the Joliette courthouse.

A publication ban has been placed on any information that could identify the young victim.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2023.