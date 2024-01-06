MONTREAL
    • Quebec man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of spouse

    Michael Dugas-Farcy, 32, was charged on Saturday with second-degree murder in the death of his partner Chloe Lauzon-Rivard, 29, in Granby, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

    Lauzon-Rivard's death marks the province's first homicide of 2024.

    Officers with the Granby police service were called to an apartment on Elgin Street around 8 p.m. on Friday, where they discovered Lauzon-Rivard with marks of violence on her body. She was pronounced dead on the scene and the investigation was handed over to provincial police (SQ).

    Dugas-Farcy was arrested around 10:30 p.m. about 180 km away in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

    He appeared in court on Saturday and was charged with second-degree murder.

    Neighbours and social media posts show that the man was in a relationship with Lauzon-Rivard, which the SQ later confirmed. 

    Court documents show he was charged with making threats in 2023, but was acquitted after pleading not guilty.

    The body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Granby, Que. on Jan. 6, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Lurie)

    With files from The Canadian Press. 

    With reporting from CTV News Montreal journalist Rob Lurie.

