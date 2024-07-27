MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec man celebrates 40th birthday with $5 million lottery gift

    Quebec resident Paul Bidault receives his cheque for $5 million on Friday, July 26, 2024, after winning the Classic jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw. (Source: Loto-Quebec) Quebec resident Paul Bidault receives his cheque for $5 million on Friday, July 26, 2024, after winning the Classic jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw. (Source: Loto-Quebec)
    Share

    Some people wish to forget turning 40 but for Paul Bidault, it's a milestone he will likely always remember.

    The Quebec resident recently became $5 million richer after checking his email and realizing that he had won the Classic Lotto 6/49 jackpot just in time for his birthday.

    Bidault, from Quebec's Montérégie region, won the mega prize in the July 20 draw and collected his winnings Friday at the Casino de Montreal.

    Not only did he not believe it at first that he had won the ticket he bought online, but Loto-Quebec says he even "waited several days before sharing the wonderful news with his spouse," according to a news release.

    He plans to use the new fortune to retire early and continue his passion for travelling.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News