Quebec man celebrates 40th birthday with $5 million lottery gift

Some people wish to forget turning 40 but for Paul Bidault, it's a milestone he will likely always remember.

The Quebec resident recently became $5 million richer after checking his email and realizing that he had won the Classic Lotto 6/49 jackpot just in time for his birthday.

Bidault, from Quebec's Montérégie region, won the mega prize in the July 20 draw and collected his winnings Friday at the Casino de Montreal.

Not only did he not believe it at first that he had won the ticket he bought online, but Loto-Quebec says he even "waited several days before sharing the wonderful news with his spouse," according to a news release.

He plans to use the new fortune to retire early and continue his passion for travelling.