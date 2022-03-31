Quebec man arrested on charges of alleged possession, distribution of child pornography

Montreal -

A man from Nantes, Que. in the Eastern Townships was arrested Wednesday and has since appeared in court to face charges for alleged access, possession, and distribution of child pornography.

Rémi Lecours, 31, appeared at the Lac-Megantic court following his arrest, according to a police press release.

Officers from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) have conducted a search on his home. "Computer equiptment" belonging to the suspect has been seized, according to the release.

Police reiterated members of the public can report suspected instances of online sexual exploitation through its website.