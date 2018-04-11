Quebec man arrested in Ontario for possession of child pornography
Parlea appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse on March 28 to face charges of possession of child pornography, as well as breach of conditions. He remains in custody as the SQ continues their investigation. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 11:31AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 1:24PM EDT
Investigators from the Vaudreuil-Soulanges station collaborated with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to arrest and charge a man with possession of child pornography.
On March 27, Sebastian Parlea, 43, was arrested at his new residence in Bainsville, Ontario. He hails from Riviere-Beaudette.
Upon a search of his home, police seized computer equipment for analysis.
Parlea appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse on March 28 to face charges of possession of child pornography, as well as breach of conditions. He remains in custody,
Parlea was first arrested on December 5th of last year, when he was accused of producing child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to minors, and inappropriate sexual contact. He was released with conditions.
An investigation revealed that the alleged acts were committed against two young victims he was watching while the parents were away.
Since several victims were identified, the serial crimes unit of the SQ will continue the investigation.
Anyone with information about the above crimes is urged to contact the Surete du Quebec anonymously at 1-800-659-4264.
Latest Montreal News
- Document reveals Jacques Daoust opposed the sale of RONA shares
- Promoters, law prof at odds over whether Quebec rodeos violated animal welfare
- Cannabis: Hydropothecary Co. will be the preferred supplier to SAQ
- Superior Court authorizes class-action suit against Trudeau airport over noise
- Accused appeared 'calm' after alleged killing, amputation: paramedics