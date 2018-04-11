

CTV Montreal





Investigators from the Vaudreuil-Soulanges station collaborated with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to arrest and charge a man with possession of child pornography.

On March 27, Sebastian Parlea, 43, was arrested at his new residence in Bainsville, Ontario. He hails from Riviere-Beaudette.

Upon a search of his home, police seized computer equipment for analysis.

Parlea appeared at the Valleyfield courthouse on March 28 to face charges of possession of child pornography, as well as breach of conditions. He remains in custody,

Parlea was first arrested on December 5th of last year, when he was accused of producing child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to minors, and inappropriate sexual contact. He was released with conditions.

An investigation revealed that the alleged acts were committed against two young victims he was watching while the parents were away.

Since several victims were identified, the serial crimes unit of the SQ will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about the above crimes is urged to contact the Surete du Quebec anonymously at 1-800-659-4264.